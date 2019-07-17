* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor’s note: Ge Vang is a specialist in student activities and the Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse program at Western Technical College and a community member of the La Crosse Tribune editorial board.

Ge’s family came to the United States as political refugees in 1987 as a result of the Hmong people’s involvement with the Secret War in Laos during the Vietnam War.

He started second grade and grew up in the La Crosse area. He graduated from UW-La Crosse with a double-major in history and psychology and a master’s degree in student development and administration.