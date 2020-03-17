Gina Barreca: An old soul can have a young heart

From those very words, it becomes clear that you emerged into your own existence with massive if not insurmountable burdens of guilt (as the Gerber ad goes on to proclaim, "For parents are that way!") as well as a nail-bitingly desperate need to justify every waking moment of your life. The greatest generation left you a legacy almost impossible to assume.

But, hey, you had Tiddly-Winks, Radio Flyers and Hula-Hoops. Eventually, at age 16, you also had Linda Scott singing "I've Told Every Little Star" which made it to No. 3 in the 1961 pop charts.

The 75-year-old I know best, my husband Michael, went to Teaneck High School with Linda Scott. When Cousin Brucie plays that song, he turns it all the way up and tells me about how he went to high school with the girl on the radio.

According to Wikipedia, Scott is also turning 75 this year.

When I pointed this out, as I did recently, why did it amaze him? Is it because, in his heart and even in the glimpse of the real self that he sees in the mirror, he's still 16?

Maybe not. He's actually more like 15.

I bet that very few 75-year-olds "feel" their age because they are the first to turn 75 in this "better" world that Gerber foretold.