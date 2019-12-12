Gina Barreca: Feel singled out by social media? You're not alone

Before public proclamations of any form were issued, however, we actually had to get to know one another. I’ll bet getting to know each other made for less wistfulness, envy and competition.

That’s because when you know what other people’s lives are really like, complications and imperfections factored in, you cheer for whatever happiness they’ve wrestled from fate’s clenched fist. There is no such thing as an ordinary life.

Only significant interactions — otherwise known as honest conversations — allow for the kind of emotional intimacy that makes us connect in a way that matters. These interactions take courage because they involve vulnerability.

When author and artist Nancy Roman admitted, “Once in a while — not too often — a photo of a woman holding a baby breaks my heart a little,” I understood what she meant. Nancy continued, “It’s something childless women understand but can’t express.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s the “once in a while” that grabs at my heart.

Only when we’re able to discover the edges, crevices and precipices of someone else’s interior landscape is it possible to grasp who they actually are.