Gina Barreca: Finding comfort in unexpected places

For example, how can running 26.2 miles be happy-making? Yet there are dozens of otherwise sensible individuals with whom I can have meaningful conversations concerning otherwise reasonable topics who nevertheless “run marathons” for “fun” and because they find it “satisfying.”

The same goes for gardening. I have friends who not only create beauty and bounty in their gardens but also write books about teaching others how to do the same, even as they offer — as a decorative border, so to speak — history and cultural context for the idea of gardens themselves. Author Suzanne Staubach’s “A Garden Miscellany” can almost convince me to head off the deck and into my own backyard.

Almost.

But I don’t find nature cozy, and I find anything that’s fuzzy in nature hideous. So I am happy to read the book and look at the pretty illustrations while sitting indoors under a fuzzy blanket (which is not alive, doesn’t sting and won’t wiggle unless I do it first).

I have faced disappointment and contempt and faced the narrow-eyed suspicion used on women accused of witchcraft for admitting that the outdoors annoys me. It’s fine.