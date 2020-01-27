Gina Barreca: Funny and lonely walk into a bar …

Recognizing not only intellectually but psychologically and physically, through laughter, that we are not the only ones feeling such a range of emotions makes us feel less alone, provides a renewed sense of perspective, allows us to hit an emotional “reset” button and can relieve stress.

The one creating the humor, as Lord points out, while inspiring feelings of connection, engagement, release and realignment in others, may or may not feel such a transformation herself.

Jim Mendrinos, author of “The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Comedy Writing” and a successful performer as well as teacher of comedy, put it more starkly when he wrote, “I’ve turned my public persona into nothing more than a sales pitch. Here’s the cost: I now literally have three people in my life I can speak to when I’m at a low.”

And it’s the funny people who, I believe, can explain loneliness best.