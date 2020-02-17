Gina Barreca: OK, which one of you is the truth?

Maybe he wasn’t familiar with such denominations; maybe he wasn’t familiar with cash. Either is possible. But because he was so clearly in danger of drawing blood from biting his lip as he tried to make sure I hadn’t printed the Grant in my own basement, I ended up swiping my credit card to end his agony.

I think we are increasingly, as an electorate, wary of being conned, and for almost the same reasons as the poor cashier.

As English essayist Charles Caleb Colton wrote, “Pure truth, like pure gold, has been found unfit for circulation because men have discovered that it is far more convenient to adulterate the truth than to refine themselves.”

Convenience is the enemy of truth, because the truth is complicated. You cannot explain climate change in a 140-word tweet. Lies are usually told to make things easier in the moment, only to run headlong into complications later on.

Having permitted our current selves to put our future selves into pawn, most of us pay a steep emotional, psychological or spiritual vig for such cheap moments of relief.

Some say we live in a post-truth world, which is truly terrifying — but it could be propaganda, spewed by those who want us to drown in doubt.