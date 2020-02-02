Gina Barreca: The 10 movies you'd take to the bunker

It’ll be tough, once you’re in the bunker, to impress anyone with your nuanced perceptions of the underlying tensions illuminated by the slowly rusting bicycle seen in that wide-angle shot for a total of six seconds in reel three.

You won’t be able to impress them because they won’t be interested in hearing your justification for having picked a movie that proves a point instead of one that enthralls, entertains, enrages or enraptures them.

The idea is to gather, in your arms, the films that will be your 10 best and most watchable friends. Choose the 10 films you are most fond of watching, not the ones you are most proud to have seen.

You’re going to hate my list. That’s fine.

Civil conversations about personal perspective will be welcome in the bunker, if only because we’ll be cognizant of the fact that incivility didn’t work out too well, given the whole apocalypse thing. Incivility, we’ll remember, is what brought us to the point where we’re grateful to be living in concrete burrows deep under the earth that nevertheless have sufficient power to keep all these viewing devices fully charged. (That’s for the reader who has already started a note concerning energy sources.)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Because every pick meets a different need, I’m not ranking them from 1-10.