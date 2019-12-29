Gina Barreca: Vintage 2020 is delicious already

I’m not sure how those taste tests work, exactly. Are you supposed to say, “Wow, this tastes exactly like what I thought 1727 would taste like, with hints of the Siege of Gibraltar, a roughness around the edges suggesting the Coronation of George II, as well as pervasive horse manure”?

Or is the idea is to be able to contain, however briefly, in one’s own system a museum-quality beverage, in the way a person might swallow an emerald tiara just to have it in their gut for a while?

While this action might be one person’s definition of fun, it is certainly everybody’s definition of how you can tell an individual has inherited far too much money.

What it also tells us is that what we prize is the concept of rarity. We want to possess what they’re not making any more, what not many others can get and what will distinguish us from others.

I suggest, therefore, that we grab the time we’re given in this new year and hold it close. I suggest we don’t let anybody steal it from us, especially if the thief is our worst self.

When I think about how I have tossed away my time, crumpled it and thrown it into the gutter, left it in trains and buses, forgotten parts of it in poorly lit rooms and abandoned it because I couldn’t be bothered by details anymore, I wince.