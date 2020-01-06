Gina Barreca: Why bother? Reasons abound

Speaking of life generally, dozens of friends cited “Life” as the very thing that’s a lot of trouble but still worth it, right along with “marriage.” A few who suggested those two also later added “alcohol.”

As always, however, the most instructive perspective is hidden in the details. Writer Bonnie Jean Feldkamp names two specific tasks as essential, and both are more daunting than getting on 737s, but I know she is right. They are 1) reading the label and 2) trying it on first.

Had I ever been as wise as Bonnie, I would have saved myself heartache, stomachache and retail regret.

Sherry Louise, an Air Force veteran and mom of three, insists that these four are worth the bother: “Floss; Lubricant; Sarcasm; Resilience.” The American military has trusted Sherry, and there’s no reason I shouldn’t.

Caitlin O. reminds me that therapy is trouble but worth it, and that much I know for a fact. I also know for a fact that Ebony Murphy-Root is correct when she says that student loan debts are worth it, but I still wish they were not a burden.

Unlike student debt, some burdens are entirely of our own making, because we frame them as trials when they’re merely tasks.

When it’s time to throw in the towel, it’s best to get going and get it done. Your later self will be grateful and will know it was worth it.

Gina Barreca is a board of trustees distinguished professor of English literature at the University of Connecticut and the author of 10 books. She can be reached at www.ginabarreca.com.

