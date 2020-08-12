Glen Jenkins: Hiawatha's removal should promote healing

It can’t be ignored or forgotten that white people have taken your land, starved you, made false promises, taken your children away and attempted to destroy your culture and way of life.

These were the arguments for keeping Hiawatha: It makes white people feel good to have an idealized image to honor Native Americans.

Tourism will put money in the pockets of white businessmen. When I was a child my white parents took my picture in front of it. It helps white people ignore the atrocities inflicted on the Native Americans. Future white people will want their picture in front of this false icon.

This type of recognition is empty and lacks understanding of what really took place. It is racism and should stop. My white friends would say that happened years ago and they had nothing to do with that. Why are they being blamed for something they had nothing to do with?

No one is blaming white people today for something that took place years ago. What is being asked is to show respect and understanding of the history and the atrocities that took place in regards to the Ho-Chunk and other Native Americans.

This all comes down to a lack of understanding and appreciation for the differences that are found in all of the people around the world.

What causes us to fear the differences that exist between the cultures? Why do we need to turn the differences that exist into hate? When will we celebrate these differences and work to make the world a better place for everyone?

Glen Jenkins resides in La Crosse.

