Jay Ambrose (Aug. 17 Tribune) would have us believe that the Mueller investigation is an assault “of the proper functioning of the federal government, of our precious system, our republic, our democracy.” President Donald Trump is the one person who has the power to stop the assault on our democracy. It’s simple: Turn over your tax returns and meet with Mueller and honestly answer the questions.
Mr. Ambrose, our government is functioning the way it should by expecting that no one person is above the law. President Trump is the root cause of his many problems from past business deals, questionable friends, tweets and ties to Russia. We don’t know if he is guilty of crimes or not. However, his behavior sure makes one suspicious that there is much more to his story. If President Trump has nothing to hide, all he has to do is tell the truth to the American people.
I do appreciate Ambrose’s concern for our democracy. If true, he should write about the Koch brothers-supported secretive American Legislative Exchange Council that supports gerrymandering, limiting voting rights, privatizing Medicare and Medicaid, union busting, protecting fossil fuels, preempting local control and privatizing schools.
Report on Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce effort that has bought and paid for the majority of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. How about the Koch Astroturf organization Americans for Prosperity that receives dark money from their financially supported groups like Freedom Partners, American Encore, and Donors Trust
These are the real threats to our democracy.
Glen Jenkins, La Crosse
