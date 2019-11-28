Greg Kirscher: Be thankful for family, friends, faith

Perhaps Thanksgiving can be described as the 3 Fs: family, friends and faith, none of which can be bought off the shelf on Black Friday.

We often take family for granted. But let’s face it; there are few people who know our foibles and yet in most cases still love us. How can you put a price on that?

The same with friends. How often do we express our appreciation to people who stick with us, supporting us through life’s downturns and reversals?

During my first year of church work in New England, we had relatively few close friends and even less available cash. One day a farmer showed up at the church door and introduced himself. “Just wonderin’ if you’d like a turkey?” he asked quietly.

After profusely thanking him, I suggested that he leave it in the church freezer. “Well, you have to come to the farm,” he replied, shifting his feet uncomfortably.

Later that afternoon I pulled up to a hardscrabble barnyard, spooking a few turkeys.

The farmer appeared in the door. “Pick one,” he said with a grin. Grabbing the bird of my choice, he disappeared into the barn. About 10 minutes later, he waved me in. There on a makeshift countertop lay a steaming, headless bird. “Go ahead, start a-plucking,” he said.