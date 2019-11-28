Greg Kirscher: Be thankful for family, friends, faith

Sandwiched between two high-profile retail holidays, Thanksgiving gets minimal press.
Overshadowed by its two big brothers, Halloween and Christmas, Thanksgiving is like finishing fourth in the Olympics – no medal, no promos and no spot on the podium. (Yes, I’ve watched Macy’s, but a parade will never burn your credit card.)
But while Thanksgiving might be the quiet holiday, its lessons speak volumes.
In a time of abundance compared to the rest of the world, Thanksgiving encourages us to appreciate what we have rather than grinch about what we don’t have.
But of course retailers simply couldn’t allow a holiday to slip quietly by, unnoticed by the cash register. So they tacked on Black Friday. Thanksgiving had suddenly become a prelude; a time of carbohydrate-packing in preparation for the rigors of next day’s shopping-enduro.
For most of the year, however, the advertising industry works hard to fan our discontent. According to Statista, ad-people relentlessly spend almost $200 billion annually to convince us we need the latest running shoes, fanciest outfit or the newest I-widget. The cost for a 30-second Super Bowl spot this year will run just over $5 million – just to make us want something that appears better.
Yet, Thanksgiving forces us to look at what’s really important in life. Just like its name suggests, it combines elements of thankfulness and giving.
Perhaps Thanksgiving can be described as the 3 Fs: family, friends and faith, none of which can be bought off the shelf on Black Friday.
We often take family for granted. But let’s face it; there are few people who know our foibles and yet in most cases still love us. How can you put a price on that?
The same with friends. How often do we express our appreciation to people who stick with us, supporting us through life’s downturns and reversals?
During my first year of church work in New England, we had relatively few close friends and even less available cash. One day a farmer showed up at the church door and introduced himself. “Just wonderin’ if you’d like a turkey?” he asked quietly.
After profusely thanking him, I suggested that he leave it in the church freezer. “Well, you have to come to the farm,” he replied, shifting his feet uncomfortably.
Later that afternoon I pulled up to a hardscrabble barnyard, spooking a few turkeys.
The farmer appeared in the door. “Pick one,” he said with a grin. Grabbing the bird of my choice, he disappeared into the barn. About 10 minutes later, he waved me in. There on a makeshift countertop lay a steaming, headless bird. “Go ahead, start a-plucking,” he said.
The look on my face must have told him this wasn’t part of my skill set.
“You plucked birds, before, right?” he said somewhat incredulously. I thought about telling him that people usually didn’t acquire their turkeys that way in my native Chicago. Instead I just answered, “No.”
Driving home that day, I couldn’t help wondering about my new friend who barely scratched out a living, yet so epitomized the spirit of that first Thanksgiving. It was 1621 when a bunch of rag-tag Puritans and 90 Native Americans pooled their resources and shared a feast. All of them were thankful for the little they had.
The event prompted one of the leaders, Edward Winslow, to write in a letter: “Although it be not always so plentiful… yet by the grace of God we are so far from want, that we often wish you partakers of our plenty.”
Almost a millennium and a half earlier in a far-off land in the middle east, the apostle Paul wrote a similar letter to the church at Philippi: “I have learned the secret of being content, whether in plenty or in want (Philippians 4:11).
And no doubt, that secret included family, friends and faith. Although not necessarily in that order.
Greg Kirscher lived in West Salem since 1999 before moving to La Crosse four years ago. He has worked as a corporate photographer in Chicago, a pastor in New England, custodian and freelance writer.