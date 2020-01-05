Greg Kirscher: Enjoying the season of lights

An interesting little piece of holiday trivia from NASA found that lights in major U.S. cities glow 20%-50% brighter during the holiday season as seen from space.
This should come as no surprise to Coulee Region residents who have become accustomed to reveling in the annual Rotary Lights extravaganza. There’s something about the human soul that seems drawn to light.
But the little hamlet of McAdenville, North Carolina, otherwise known as, “Christmas-town USA,” has taken holiday décor to a whole new level. Located 15 miles west of Charlotte, the town of 651 attracts more than 600,000 visitors annually. And why the crowds?
We had a chance this year to find out.
As we entered the town, a giant, lighted “Merry Christmas,” welcomed us from the hillside. Glowing evergreen trees reflected off the still waters of a tiny lake. Beyond that, decorated buildings stretched out in a kaleidoscope of color silhouetted against the backdrop of the night sky.
The town uses more than a half-million lights just to illuminate the municipal buildings and common areas. After that, residents take over with their own creations for more than a mile. And nearly every home in town is decorated.
Homeowners string streams of lights that cascade down 2-story-high trees. The rivulets shimmer like millions of tiny beads of glass lining the streets.
A gentle mist fell as we dodged a puddle in front of a home with a dozen cut-outs of six-foot-high ornaments fixed to its façade. An electric train circled the front porch of another home.
A manger scene had been erected adjacent to one building, its floodlights casting two-story shadows of Mary and Joseph on the side of the structure.
Traditional Christmas carols from the McAdenville Baptist Church echoed through the rain-glistened streets.
Outside town, traffic queued up for several miles, waiting patiently for the chance to drive through the lighted spectacle. As the parade of cars crawled through the streets, children poked their heads from the open windows. “Merry Christmas!” they yelled, adding to the joyous atmosphere.
The festivities at McAdenville sprang from humble beginnings, when in 1956, a men’s club decorated the community center. Today, it has grown to a proportion that put McAdenville in the national TV spotlight and earned it a number two ranking in America’s Top Ten Best Public Holiday Light displays.
Light. It warms the human soul. Perhaps its no coincidence that the “Reason for the season,” so clearly focuses on light. Neither is it co-incidental that when He was earth, Jesus said of himself, “I am the light of the world.”
Greg Kirscher lived in West Salem since 1999 before moving to La Crosse four years ago. He has worked as a corporate photographer in Chicago, a pastor in New England, custodian and freelance writer.