Greg Kirscher: Enjoying the season of lights

An interesting little piece of holiday trivia from NASA found that lights in major U.S. cities glow 20%-50% brighter during the holiday season as seen from space.

This should come as no surprise to Coulee Region residents who have become accustomed to reveling in the annual Rotary Lights extravaganza. There’s something about the human soul that seems drawn to light.

But the little hamlet of McAdenville, North Carolina, otherwise known as, “Christmas-town USA,” has taken holiday décor to a whole new level. Located 15 miles west of Charlotte, the town of 651 attracts more than 600,000 visitors annually. And why the crowds?

We had a chance this year to find out.

As we entered the town, a giant, lighted “Merry Christmas,” welcomed us from the hillside. Glowing evergreen trees reflected off the still waters of a tiny lake. Beyond that, decorated buildings stretched out in a kaleidoscope of color silhouetted against the backdrop of the night sky.

The town uses more than a half-million lights just to illuminate the municipal buildings and common areas. After that, residents take over with their own creations for more than a mile. And nearly every home in town is decorated.

