Greg Kirscher: Fake news couldn't top Easter story

So let’s look closely at a few of those “how-to” websites and apply some of those “truth-tests” to Matthew’s own resurrection story. Is it smoke-and-mirrors or good news?

Test one: Date. According to one website, accurate dating helps to reconstruct a story and determine its authenticity. In Matthew’s case, this is critically important. Most scholars agree that Matthew wrote his gospel about 30 years after Christ.

If Matthew himself was spreading fake news about a resurrection, people still living at the time would have blown the ruse faster than a John Grisham novel.

But in all of the ancient writings, we never find a hint of anyone crying foul. The reason? Witnesses. As St. Paul points out in I Corinthians 15, a group of more than 500 people, most of whom were still alive at the time of Paul’s letter saw the risen Christ. Test passed — good news.

Test Two: Credibility of the writer. Truth is foundational to all the gospel writers, including Matthew. In fact, Matthew records a conversation between Christ and his opponents (Chapter 22) in which they somewhat sarcastically, but accurately assign to Jesus the virtue of truth. While on earth, Jesus referred to himself as “truth.” It’s highly doubtful that Matthew would peddle a false narrative when his mentor stressed truth.