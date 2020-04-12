Greg Kirscher: Fake news couldn't top Easter story

Let’s face it, fake news is a real part of life. One day we even caught our GPS with egg on its screen; beg your pardon, “re-calculating!”
Highlighting the epic disinformation problem, a 10-year MIT study using Twitter found that false information penetrates deeper into our social fabric and reaches people six times faster than true information.
Websites now proliferate with truth-tests, how-to’s on spotting the fake stuff.
But while today’s false verbiage sets records, the concept has been around for a long time. Back in the late 1700s, Thomas Jefferson slammed the media for spinning more error in a decade than what was spread in the entire previous century.
But let’s go back even further to AD 33. Word had spread about the crucifixion of Christ, a truth that ancient media corroborate. Two historians — Tacitus a Roman, and Josephus a Jew — both attest to Christ’s death at the hands of Pilate. But it was news of Christ’s resurrection that suddenly sent the religious leaders flying into damage control, unleashing a barrage of fake news.
Matthew reports in his Gospel that after paying off the tomb guards, the religious establishment gave them detailed instructions on how to spin a false narrative.
“You are to say, ‘His disciples came by night and stole Him away while we were asleep’,” they told the guards. And Matthew adds that, “this story was widely spread…” In mediaspeak, that’s called pushback, an attempt to discredit the truth of a story through fake news.
So let’s look closely at a few of those “how-to” websites and apply some of those “truth-tests” to Matthew’s own resurrection story. Is it smoke-and-mirrors or good news?
Test one: Date. According to one website, accurate dating helps to reconstruct a story and determine its authenticity. In Matthew’s case, this is critically important. Most scholars agree that Matthew wrote his gospel about 30 years after Christ.
If Matthew himself was spreading fake news about a resurrection, people still living at the time would have blown the ruse faster than a John Grisham novel.
But in all of the ancient writings, we never find a hint of anyone crying foul. The reason? Witnesses. As St. Paul points out in I Corinthians 15, a group of more than 500 people, most of whom were still alive at the time of Paul’s letter saw the risen Christ. Test passed — good news.
Test Two: Credibility of the writer. Truth is foundational to all the gospel writers, including Matthew. In fact, Matthew records a conversation between Christ and his opponents (Chapter 22) in which they somewhat sarcastically, but accurately assign to Jesus the virtue of truth. While on earth, Jesus referred to himself as “truth.” It’s highly doubtful that Matthew would peddle a false narrative when his mentor stressed truth.
Furthermore, Matthew’s credibility also rests on the fact that he himself was a witness. Matthew says that Jesus’ followers (including himself) met Christ on the Mount of Olives after his resurrection. Yet in brutal honesty Matthew admits that even at that mountain meeting, “some were doubtful,” (Matt. 28:17.) While not full-blown skeptics, various shades of incredulity still colored the thoughts of some.
But Luke reports in Acts 1 that what the disciples witnessed that day on the Mount of Olives — Christ’s ascension into heaven — radically changed their lives.
When they returned to Jerusalem, Luke says, they “all were of the same mind.” In other words, what they witnessed had completely convinced them that indeed, Jesus was God, risen from the dead.
And that’s really good news. Happy Easter.
Greg Kirscher lived in West Salem since 1999 before moving to La Crosse four years ago. He has worked as a corporate photographer in Chicago, a pastor in New England, custodian and freelance writer.
