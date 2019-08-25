Mom always said, “Don’t talk politics or religion.”
She was a good mom, but she sometimes doubled-down on things that seemed pretty innocuous. Like washing behind your ears. Nobody saw back there anyway.
So this won’t be the first time I’ll break one of mom’s taboo’s.
In the spirit of civil debate, as well as respect for those of my mother’s persuasion, (those who would never ask,) I offer answers to three questions that are not only political and religious, but also deeply evocative.
1) Why do people of faith insist on imposing their beliefs on the political process?
Lawmakers always legislate someone’s beliefs or morality, be they secular or sectarian. In our democratic republic, the playing field is as level as a Nebraska wheat field and both approaches comprise our laws, particularly laws that skirt the legal/ethical border.
Moreover, the Hebrew and Christian Scriptures contain a treasure trove of ethical literature applicable to politics or any other genre of life. Writing around the time of Roe v. Wade, two venerated liberal law professors, Guido Calabresi of Yale and Lawrence Tribe of the Harvard Law School, both opined that life/conception questions are best left to church doctrine.
2) Isn’t abortion a right?
Depends on how you look at it. The Courts have made abortion a civil right. But the first two inalienable rights listed in the Declaration of Independence are life and liberty. By virtue of Divine fiat, these rights supersede governmental laws and cultural norms. Because they are living beings, unborn children possess the same inalienable right to life as anyone else. (Sarah Janie Hicks vs. State of Alabama-2014).
3) Who defines life?
Humans or God? If humans define life, results can be wildly speculative, products of controlling interests. Life might be defined by economics, value in society, medical bias, social convenience, quality or any other rubric created by the latest powerbrokers.
Invariably, this approach creates a practical problem. How do we as a nation live harmoniously with a multitude of overlapping rights? In the words of the political philosopher Os Guinness “Personal freedom must always respect the equal freedom of our fellow human beings.”
If God sets the standard, then all life becomes sacred by virtue of the fact that He:
- Created us in His image
- Numbered our days before we were born
- Gave life to all beings at the moment of conception
- Issued clear commands not to commit murder, but instead love each other.
Guinness notes further that God’s standard for life sets us on the path to true freedom.
Guinness points out that it was the Bible and its teaching about covenant, human dignity, human freedom and human responsibility that made it possible to achieve “government of the people, by the people and for the people.”
If there is any inherent downfall to the abortion debate, however, it’s that the discussion comes off as ivory-tower-academic, even austere.
In reality, the outcomes effect real people in deeply emotional ways. For those who have been personally tangled in the web of such crisis, academic arguments often feel chilling — especially at a time when they need an abundance of compassion, support and understanding.
Mom always said, “Even if you can’t behave, at least be kind.”
