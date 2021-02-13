Greg Kirscher: Unity is a choice, not just a motto

E plurbis unum. Approved by Congress in 1782, America’s traditional motto emblazons our coinage as well as the Great Seal of the United States: “Out of many, one.” From the beginning, our founders’ envisioned a united people.

Ironically, it’s our differences, rather than similarities that play out every day in the media and in government. For obvious reasons. Despite new laws, executive orders, and more social activism, we’re told that since the Civil War, this nation has never been more polarized.

So if legislation and activism have failed in the past, how can we expect harmony now by simply doing more of the same? Some folks believe that the crux of the issue isn’t our lack of law, but our lack of interest in treating each other respectfully and fairly

Scott Aniol, a professor at Southwestern Theological Seminary, suggests that the path to unity is first living by what we all have in common – the Imago Dei (the image of God.) No more Latin, I promise!

According to the book of Genesis, not only did we all originate from the same set of parents, but God created us in His image. That is to say, we all share a certain likeness to God. This may rankle the evolutionist, but it’s the “big-bang” for commonality. Because of this likeness, all races and cultures have value and deserve respect.