Growing a community of library users starting in La Crosse schools

The heart of our La Crosse schools beats in the school libraries. Vibrant, alive locations full of learning and knowledge, inquiry and discovery, and growing readers. That idea of the quiet space and shhh-ing librarian is long gone, replaced with storytelling, creating, reading, and making which is often not a quiet process.

Every day, the librarians of the La Crosse schools share books and authors with 6,000 students through read alouds, displays, book talks, and 1:1 readers advisory. Did you know that in partnership with the public library and the La Crosse Public Education Foundation, we have been able to bring four nationally and internationally awarded authors to visit students in our schools over the last five years?

Kids are EXCITED about reading, meeting writers, and seeing both windows to other lives and mirrors of their own in the books and authors in the library. And we are excited to help grow readers through providing full-time library services in our schools.

Our work includes so much more than books. We are active partners in planning and teaching with other staff, learning and integrating new technology, and providing professional development every day. We act as front-line technology support in our K-12 1:1 program, teach online safety, digital citizenship, and research skills, and help both staff, students, and families navigate the web for school and for fun.

Most importantly, we create and maintain library spaces where kids can come in anytime to explore their interests, get help, and have a safe place to take risks.

All of our schools are served by a licensed librarian who is also a licensed educator, most in a full-time capacity. This is not always the case, or a priority, for other school districts, but La Crosse itself has prioritized the work of librarians. We are community collaborators, evident at a recent Wisconsin Library Association Conference, where four of our school librarians presented on how we are able to provide exceptional service to our students due to strong partnerships with public librarians, UWL academic librarians, and the La Crosse Public Education Foundation.

The safe spaces we create and maintain are the gold standard in the district’s strategic plan for educational equity. Access to diverse and engaging collections, resources, and technology allows students to dream, believe, and achieve at a higher rate. Every student in our schools has access to a librarian and their services, including preschoolers, charter school students, and students who are part of the juvenile detention program.

When each of our students has a librarian who knows them and cares for them, we know that our district is focused on what is best for kids. We are thankful that every day, we have the chance to work with these kids and you, their families, to help grow a whole community of lifelong library users.

School District of La Crosse Library Teachers: Cindy Halter, Kristi Moulton, Chris Schiffer, Abby Von Arx, Lila Planavsky, Darcy Maxwell, Caden Pohnl, Gary Boisvert, Shelayne Dunn, Kristen Martin, Kristin Hoeth, Lisa Altreuter, Amanda Pfiffner, Carrie Wuensch

