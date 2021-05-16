GUEST COMMENTARY: Petroleum alternatives key for emergency response

Wisconsin residents know all too well you need to keep the snow brush in the trunk, even if you’re wearing shorts and flip flops.

The ever-changing weather is just a reality we’ve all come to expect and we make sure we’re always prepared. Another reality is the threat of severe weather at any time and in any season. Sadly, climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of these extreme weather events.

In Wisconsin, we know all too well the devastation that can come from floods, tornadoes and blizzards, whether it is to our homes or businesses. All of these can cause disruptions to petroleum supplies, whether the natural disasters occur in Wisconsin or along the supply chain.

Access to fuel in times of crisis is of particular concern for our emergency responders who need to reach residents, transport those needing critical care, assist with evacuations, close roadways, transport key supplies and equipment and respond to downed power lines and fires.