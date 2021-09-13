GUEST COMMENTARY: Wisconsin’s electric vehicle future is now

What was your dream vehicle when you were growing up?

The types of vehicles we desire when we’re young tend to be slick hot rods or sports cars, but as we age, lean more toward models with increased practicality. With the rapid pace with which technology is changing and increased pledges by major auto manufacturers around the globe to exclusively produce electric vehicles in the near future, chances are our dream vehicles will be powered by electricity.

Electric vehicle adoption is already on the rise. Nationally, electric vehicle sales doubled in the first half of 2021. Wisconsin saw some of those gains locally as well.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Atlas EV HUB and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fueling Station Locator indicates Wisconsin electric vehicle ownership is up 42% since January 2020, with DC fast charging stations increasing by 8% and Level 2 charging stations increasing by 31% over the same period.

While adoption is increasing, electric vehicles still only make up roughly 2.5% of total vehicle ownership nationwide. We are Wisconsin Clean Cities are working with our members and partners here in Wisconsin and across the country to help change that.