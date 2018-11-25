In La Crosse, the narrative is all too common.
You call dental practices who say that they’re sorry, but they cannot treat your severe dental pain because they are not taking on new Medicaid patients.
You go to the emergency room because that nagging pain has worsened and is interfering with your daily life, your family, your job, and it’s your only option.
And although the emergency room does not have the resources to solve your problem, it can dull the pain for a while which is good enough to get you through the week until the pain returns, and the cycle begins again.
Oral health is undervalued as a part of our overall health, but poor oral health in the form of cavities (also known as tooth decay) and gum disease are indicators of much larger health problems.
They can put an individual at greater risk for heart disease, cancers, nutritional deficiencies, pregnancy complications and more.
Low-income adults in Wisconsin are nearly twice as likely to have untreated tooth decay relative to higher-income adults but are far less likely to have access to the care required to address this problem.
Low reimbursement supports inequality
Treating Medicaid patients in Wisconsin means that dentists receive 27 cents for every dollar of service — one of the lowest Medicaid reimbursement rates for dental care in the nation.
This is not enough to maintain a dental practice. Dental practices lose money treating Medicaid patients, so many dentists cannot and will not treat them.
La Crosse is designated as a dental health provider shortage area for low-income residents of the county. It is important to note that this does not mean that La Crosse is lacking in dental providers, but that dentists willing and able to treat Medicaid patients are scarce.
Despite Wisconsin’s status as a state with extensive dental benefits for adults on Medicaid, accessing these benefits has proven to be difficult at best.
When denied access to preventive dental care, individuals face a decision that is not really a decision at all.
They either suffer through pain and risk their dental problem worsening or they go to the emergency room.
In Wisconsin, annual preventive dental care costs an average of $27 a month while the average cost of a dental-related visit to the emergency room in the state is $749 per visit. A total of 80 percent of those visits are the result of preventable dental conditions; it seems safe to say that those resources could be spent more effectively elsewhere.
Emergency department use for dental conditions is increasing and those most likely to use it are Medicaid recipients or individuals with no health insurance.
Increasing access to dental professionals can allow for the treatment and prevention of many problems that bring people into the emergency room for dental conditions, saving resources and decreasing overall healthcare spending.
Bridging gap with mid-level providers
Dental therapists are licensed oral care professionals who perform many of the same tasks as dental hygienists, but unlike dental hygienists they may also, with the supervision of a dentist, provide fillings, replace crowns, perform extractions of baby teeth and more.
Essentially, a dental therapist is to a dentist as a physician assistant is to a doctor. Dental therapists typically work with uninsured, low-income and rural populations and have been successful in expanding high-quality care to Medicaid patients in Minnesota, Maine, Vermont and Alaska.
The lower salaries of dental therapists, in comparison to dentists, reduce the per-unit cost of providing care, making it more feasible for dental clinics to accept Medicaid patients.
In addition to expanding vital care to underserved populations, evidence from states with dental therapist programs shows that the presence of these mid-level providers afford dentists opportunity to expand their practice and work on more complex procedures.
A bill supporting the licensure of dental therapists in Wisconsin failed to gain bipartisan support in the Senate during the 2017-2018 session.
Dental therapists would have a positive impact on the lives of Wisconsin residents, especially those who are suffering without access dental care.
Our legislators can do better to provide for the people of Wisconsin and we should make it clear that this is what we expect.
