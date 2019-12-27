Hans von Spakovsky: Apollo 8 gave mankind a Christmas to remember

‘In the beginning, God created the heaven and the earth. And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep.”

So began the momentous broadcast on Dec. 24, 1968 — the most watched television program in history at that time — when astronauts Frank Borman, James Lovell and Bill Anders read verses from the book of Genesis as they became the first humans in history to leave earth orbit and circle the moon.

As so many of us in this country and others around the world are home with our families this holiday season, we should remember these three intrepid, brave American explorers and the thousands of engineers, scientists and technicians who made their flight possible.

Fifty-one years ago, these astronauts captured the first photograph of the Earth rising in the void and darkness of the heavens at a very special time, a holiday where Christians around the world celebrate the birth of Jesus and wish for peace on Earth and good will toward men, of which there is sadly too little in our everyday lives.

That haunting and profoundly moving photograph shows a precious and fragile jewel. But it is also an exquisite orb filled with the beautiful blues of the oceans and full of the light that, as Anders read, “God moved upon the face of the waters.”