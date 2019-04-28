There was a beautifully written opinion article by Michael Meyer entitled “The Quiet Revolt that Saved China” in a recent Wall Street Journal.
Forty years ago, there was a farmer’s commune in the small town of Xiaoguang in Anhui Province in East Central China.
Farming together communally, the village produced not much more than the government quota of corn. The commune had very little corn left to get them through to the next harvest so these desperate families had to “dig up roots, boiled poplar leaves with salt, and ground roast tree bark into flower. Families left their thatched roof homes and took to the road to beg.”
The article went on to say, “On the night of Nov. 24, 1978, a farmer named Yan Hong Chang summoned the heads of the village’s desperate families to a clandestine meeting. On paper torn from a child’s school work book, the farmers wrote a 79-word pledge to divide the commune land into family plots, submit the required quota of corn to the state, and keep the rest for themselves.”
The farmers who signed the pledge knew they were risking prison or death by defying their overlords. Their pledge stated, “We are prepared for death or prison and other commune members vow to raise our children till they are 18 years old.”
In the crop season of 1979, with each individual putting his efforts into his own separate private plot, the harvest was more than the combined total of all the harvests in that commune from 1955 to 1970.
At that point they got a lucky break. The communist official just above their local commune eyeing the record harvest told Mr. Yan he would protect him and the rebellious farmers as long as their experiment didn’t spread.
The article further states, “In Beijing, three years after Mao Zedong’s death, Deng Xiaoping urged the Chinese to ignore political dogma and instead seek truth from facts. Collective farming was abolished.”
Is there any more compelling true story of life and death that proves the life-threatening consequences to any society that adopts socialism?
Why are public high school students not taught these important truths about socialism?
