Heidi Stevens: Oscars, wealth can't shield Weinstein

They wondered if anyone would read it. They feared maybe not.

So many people had told them, in the course of their reporting, in the hours and weeks and months they spent chasing leads and tracking down sources and interviewing witnesses, that Weinstein was a nonstory. Hollywood’s worst-kept secret. Nothing new. The way of the world.

Now that world is changing. They helped change it. As did Ronan Farrow with his reporting for the New Yorker. As did, most of all, the survivors who came forward.

And not just survivors of Weinstein.

Survivors who felt an almost imperceptible shift in the culture — a nascent willingness to listen, an emerging capacity to believe, an ever-so-slight lowering of the defenses we’ve built to keep ourselves from grappling with the abuses of power baked into so many of our industries, our workplaces, our schools, our places of worship, our teams, our families.

Survivors who used that shift as a terrifying invitation to speak up, in whispers and shouts, about the abuse they had suffered, for far too long, in silence.

Tarana Burke founded the #MeToo movement in 2006. The Weinstein story poured gasoline on it and lit a match.