Heidi Stevens: We're safer with Weinstein behind bars

Enough from Weinstein. Enough turning a blind eye to the sort of harassment and abuse and dehumanizing that felt, for far too long, in far too many industries, routine. Par for the course.

If not for the Weinstein story opening the #MeToo floodgates, we may never have learned about rape allegations against Matt Lauer. R. Kelly’s multiple accusers may have continued to toil in obscurity. Larry Nasser’s victims may still be waiting for a grown-up to take them seriously.

What a legacy.

Weinstein offered his own take.

“We may have different truths,” he told his accusers in court. “But I have remorse for all of you and for all the men going through this crisis.”

Before the sentence was announced, he told the court, “I am totally confused.”

“I think men are confused about all of this,” he said, “this feeling of thousands of men and women who are losing due process. I’m worried about this country. This is not the right atmosphere in the United States of America.”

Due process affords you the right to a fair trial. It doesn’t guarantee you’ll be happy about the outcome.