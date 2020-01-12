Helen Marks Dicks: Wisconsin must support caregivers

Why is all this necessary?

Well, family caregivers take on huge responsibilities that can be overwhelming, stressful and exhausting.

They put in long hours helping loved ones with tasks such as giving baths, dispensing medications, preparing meals, paying bills and providing transportation to doctor’s appointments. Some even provide higher levels of care, such as wound treatment, dialysis support and feeding tube maintenance.

As these caregivers face physical, emotional and financial challenges, we can take these simple legislative steps that would help make their lives a little bit easier.

This fall AARP, Wisconsin released a statewide caregiving survey showing that nearly nine in 10 Wisconsin voters (89%) age 40 and older support the creation of a state income tax credit to help family caregivers who incur expenses for the care of a loved one. The survey also shows that more than eight in 10 respondents would support components in the CARE Act.

Supporting these folks is not just a good idea. It also makes good business sense.

By helping them help their own loved ones, they can eliminate or delay the need for more expensive nursing home care and unnecessary hospitalizations – saving countless taxpayer dollars.