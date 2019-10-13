The School District of La Crosse and the local Ho-Chunk Nation’s La Crosse Youth & Learning Center are coming together to strengthen years of collaboration.
In so doing, we are working together to educate our community and infuse our curriculum with the rich, Indigenous Peoples’ history that is foundational to our very existence today.
Who knew, for instance, that it was on June 11, 1776, that members of the Iroquois Confederacy met with the United States’ founding fathers.
Known as the Haudenosaunee, the coalition consisted of members of the Cayuga, Onondaga, Oneida, Seneca, Mohawk and later the Tuscarora nations. As a result, our representative form of government today is largely influenced by this first representative Indigenous confederacy nearly 250 years ago.
Since then, through several phases of inconsistent federal policy, Native Americans have experienced what it’s like to be considered occupiers instead of landowners.
They have experienced their relocation to reservations. They have endured forced assimilation through boarding schools and relocation to large cities. And it wasn’t until 1924, nearly 150 years after the meeting with the Iroquois Confederacy, that our Native Americans were afforded conditional allowance to be United States citizens. Who knew?
We stand together, strengthened by this important work to ensure that Indigenous Peoples’ Day is more than just a day.
It’s an ongoing, perpetual understanding of the history and bountiful contributions that we understand, respect and celebrate together.
We invite you to be enlightened through our collaborative efforts with the La Crosse Tribune and the La Crosse Education Association, in an initiative entitled, #whoknew, an informational journey of Indigenous Peoples and their foundational contributions to the way we live today.
Watch for periodic articles in the Monday edition of the La Crosse Tribune, beginning Oct. 14.
