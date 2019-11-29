Hina Shamsi: We need the full truth about the CIA's torture program

The case set an important precedent, showing that the courts can handle lawsuits challenging intelligence community abuses committed in the name of national security.

Still, the stories of most other victims and survivors of torture — mainly Muslim black and brown men who bore the brunt of these government abuses of power — remain largely untold.

The public needs to see the full report to know the extent of the harms done, as well as the details of the CIA’s misrepresentations to Congress, the courts and the media about its abuses. The executive branch needs to have and read the report and learn its lessons, as Congress intended.

Full transparency is immensely important for public accountability and for torture victims and their families, who are still suffering.

One man depicted in “The Report,” Gul Rahman, was tortured and killed in a CIA prison in Afghanistan in 2002. His family is suing the CIA, which is still refusing to reveal what it did with his body.

Seventeen years after Gul Rahman was killed, his family yearns to give him a decent burial. As for other survivors and their families? The U.S. government has never provided an apology or official recognition of the physical and mental harm people endured, let alone reparations or rehabilitation services.