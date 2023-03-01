Episode 79: Artificial intelligence has been one of the most talked about topics so far this year — and with good reason. In just the past two months, there has been a flood of news stories talking about the amazing possibilities of this new technology, along with plenty of worries about what this all could mean.

ChatGPT is at the center of this debate. This software, which was launched in November, is a natural language processing tool that can answer questions, write essays or even construct computer code.

AI has raised plenty of questions about ethics, and it seemed like an overwhelming topic for this podcast. So we deiced to ask ChatGPT this question:

"I am looking for topics for an upcoming podcast about ethics and AI. What topics should I cover?"

In seconds it provided a list of topics.

Hosts Richard Kyte and Scott Rada take a critical look at the many ethical questions raised by AI, and whether the world is ready for this huge technological shift.

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.