Ingrid Newkirk: Let's all agree that kindness counts

We quote Dr. Thom van Dooren, an Australian anthropologist who argues that “human exceptionalism” — the belief that humans are superior to all other beings — has harmed our understanding of other animals.

I believe it has also harmed our understanding of ourselves and our place in the world. Animals aren’t like us — they are us. Discriminating against animals simply because they are covered with fur, feathers or scales is as offensive as any other form of discrimination and just as unjustified.

If we shrug off speciesism, we show ourselves to be not superior to other animals but, rather, inferior to them, such as the kind, sensitive rat I mention in my book who opted to starve rather than subject another rat to an electrical shock, or the goose who tried to comfort his dying mate in her final moments.

To reject discrimination, exploitation and violence based merely on species, we must take a hard look at our personal choices and change those that harm animals.

We can go vegan to combat climate change or to clean out our clogged arteries, or we can do it because it is simply wrong to exploit, hurt and kill other living beings on a whim.

Whether the victim is tortured for a sexual fetish or for a birthday celebration at a fancy restaurant, what matters is the suffering that went into that online video or that surf-and-turf special and the recognition that we can and must do something to stop it.

Ingrid Newkirk is president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and co-author with Gene Stone of “Animalkind: Remarkable Discoveries About Animals and Revolutionary New Ways to Show Them Compassion;” www.PETA.org.

