Ivo Daalder: Cracks in NATO alliance are significant

And Turkey withdrew its opposition to the NATO defense plans for Eastern Europe, allowing planning to move forward.

Even so, the 24 hours in London demonstrated that NATO suffers from significant fissures.

For President Trump, the alliance remains fundamentally transactional, where the value of an ally corresponds directly to how much it spends on defense.

Those who spend 2% of their GDP on defense are praised; indeed, the president hosted what he called these “2 percenters” for lunch. Those who do not are condemned as “delinquents.” Worryingly, Trump refused to say whether he would defend them if they were attacked and threatened them with trade sanctions instead.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, concerned that Trump would again disrupt the proceedings as he had in years past, made sure to credit the U.S. president for all the improvements that had been made.

He gave Trump full credit for the $130 billion more that allies have spent on defense since 2016 and for the additional $240 billion they had pledged to spend by 2024, the year allies agreed to reach the 2% target.