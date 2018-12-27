Wisconsin will be a long time getting over Gov. Scott Walker and the Republicans.
It is not just the wholesale trashing of the state’s economic attributes and other infrastructure, nor the pathetic lame-duck session power grab by the gerrymandered Republican-controlled Legislature limiting the ability of the newly elected Democratic governor and attorney general to act.
Equally important are the Walker appointments. Walker, like President Donald Trump, expects appointees to place political considerations above those of their post. Daniel Meyer, DNR secretary, and Ray Cross, UW System president, are examples,
The DNR is charged with preserving the environment for the enjoyment and benefit of everyone in the state.
Under Meyer, it has revised regulations to allow corporations to dirty our surface waters, pollute the air and draw down our water table.
The DNR also has scrubbed the notion of climate change from its website and fired scientists whose professional opinion did not agree with this stance. Is it any wonder that the DNR has been hemorrhaging employees? While Meyer can be speedily replaced, the damage he has done will take longer to remedy.
The UW System, once the pride of the state, has a Board of Regents completely appointed by Walker and serving seven-year terms.
Under this board, funding for the UW System has been reduced, working conditions degraded, stress placed on academic freedom, and a large loss of faculty and staff experienced.
An example of its operation, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow has been the subject of what has the markings of a largely political attack for the transgression of bringing a porn star turned sex educator to campus to speak about sexuality.
Nothing was done against UW System guidelines, and push-back from the academic sector and the community at large occurred. Gow was subjected to a financial punishment, which cumulatively could conceivably total $125,000.
This is a chilling message to chancellors and will not likely encourage them to stay on. It will be a long time before the UW System regains it former stature.
Once again, a Democratic administration is assuming power from a Republican one just as the Republican policies have finally exhausted the resilience of the state.
Wisconsin under Walker has been riding on the coattails of the national economy for its economic growth, lagging most of the country.
Wisconsin’s ranking among the states in economic measures has fallen from the single digits or low teens into the 30s and 40s under Walker. It’s going to be a long slow climb out of this hole we’re in.
