Jacqueline Copeland: African American museums help preserve an often ignored history

The experience was so real for one visitor, a white woman, that she looked down at her hands and whispered, "I'm black." At that moment we watched her experience our shared past.

As we uncover more artifacts and dig deeper into the complicated history of our country, African American museums continue to be chroniclers of the racial injustice, violence and poverty our ancestors experienced.

Young visitors to the Reginald F. Lewis museum's 2018 exhibition, Hateful Things, which featured racist Jim Crow memorabilia, said they had never seen stereotypical and derogatory images of African Americans.

Older visitors had seen them firsthand, decades earlier. Many African American elders hold their stories silently, deep within their soul, and may never repeat them. But the stories of our elders, the gatekeepers of our knowledge and culture -- the griots of our community -- must be told and preserved.

The opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall was a seminal moment in our nation's history. Decades in the making, it is testimony to the role of African Americans in the creation of this country -- a beacon and monument to history and memory.