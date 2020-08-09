Jai Johnson: Are these the lucky few?

As the U.S. Senate avoids negotiating the gulf between the Democratic Party’s Heroes Act and the GOP’s HEALS Act, Americans who are drawing unemployment may find themselves in a rare win-win.
Consider a hypothetical family of four, both parents working 40-hour weeks at minimum wage—$7.25/hour. If both lost their job and were eligible for state unemployment compensation, then May through July they received unemployment compensation plus CARES Act benefits. All told, their monthly income rose from $2,321 to $7,384.
How does this differ from the proposals being looked at for the remainder of 2020? Let’s suppose our hypothetical couple remains out of work for eight months, from May through December. Here is how the two plans break down:
Pre-COVID
8-month income — $18,568
Average monthly income — $2,321
Republican HEALS Act
8-month income — $41,579
Average monthly income — $5,197
Democrats Heroes Act
8-month income — $60,272
Average monthly income — $7,534
Sen. Mitch McConnell’s plan more than doubles their income while Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s increases it three-fold. Whatever variation passes, people on unemployment win. Some would say they win big. And because our couple earn minimum wage, this is the least an average size family would receive.
I’m all for helping those in need, but I have to admit, these numbers were a bit of a shock.
Even so, I smiled to think of a working family finally having enough money to buy a more dependable used car or put a down payment on a very modest house. Maybe they could get little Susie braces or go on a real vacation together, for the first time.
In the midst of this horrific, unremitting health crisis, to think of the possibilities for them was a legitimate warm fuzzy for me. (And no, I don’t mind paying for it. After all, as a consumer I’ve reaped rewards from their sub-standard income all my life.)
But here’s the rub; the point of friction, if you will. It’s everyone else. What about those people? Like the ones who don’t qualify for unemployment benefits at all. Or the essential workers. They have continued to work even at the risk of contracting COVID. The $1,200 checks are a nice gesture but a far cry from $20,000 to $40,000.
It seems that our legislators have, perhaps unwittingly, created a bizarre kind of income distribution lotto. And like any lottery system, there are definitely losers—chief among them the working poor and frontline health care workers.
As much as we need a fairer distribution of wealth in this country, we need it for everyone. More money for a lucky few is really just more of the same, and equally random.
What we need is income equity for all Americans. And we need the kind that doesn’t expire on New Year’s Eve.
Jai Johnson of La Crosse is a former La Crosse City Council member and County Board supervisor.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!