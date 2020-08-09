Jai Johnson: Are these the lucky few?

I’m all for helping those in need, but I have to admit, these numbers were a bit of a shock.

Even so, I smiled to think of a working family finally having enough money to buy a more dependable used car or put a down payment on a very modest house. Maybe they could get little Susie braces or go on a real vacation together, for the first time.

In the midst of this horrific, unremitting health crisis, to think of the possibilities for them was a legitimate warm fuzzy for me. (And no, I don’t mind paying for it. After all, as a consumer I’ve reaped rewards from their sub-standard income all my life.)

But here’s the rub; the point of friction, if you will. It’s everyone else. What about those people? Like the ones who don’t qualify for unemployment benefits at all. Or the essential workers. They have continued to work even at the risk of contracting COVID. The $1,200 checks are a nice gesture but a far cry from $20,000 to $40,000.

It seems that our legislators have, perhaps unwittingly, created a bizarre kind of income distribution lotto. And like any lottery system, there are definitely losers—chief among them the working poor and frontline health care workers.