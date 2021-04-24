James Parker: Fearing 'slippery slope' of gun control.

Anyway, the point is that I have been familiar with firearms for seven decades as both a target shooter and earlier, a hunter. Over the years I have owned 18 firearms, mostly handguns ranging from a Colt 45 model 1911 down to a .22-caliber Ruger, and three rifles of various caliber and three shotguns. With the few I still own I enjoy target shooting and retain a degree of dexterity and precision.

Now to the most important point. No liberties guaranteed under the first or second amendment are absolute. There is a “reasonable person” standard that constrains freedom of speech and assembly freedom of religion and the press. We accept some limitations based upon what “reasonable people” agree to be true.

That same set of limitations should be applied to the second amendment, and, like the first amendment, should be subjected to the community standard of what is reasonable. But it appears that protections of the second amendment have reached a point where they have become unreasonable guarantees of individual access to the most destructive weapons utterly unrelated to hunting or target shooting and predicated apparently on the crazy assumption that we must be prepared to resist an authoritarian abuse by government using individual militias.