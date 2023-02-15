The utter nonsense of this controversy over what is called “critical race theory” is so absurd that, were it not taken seriously by leading political figures in the United States, would be utterly laughable and easily dismissed. Unfortunately it has become a political issue without merit or substance.

I first taught a course on African American history at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in the summer of 1969. In the summer of 1970, together with Marty Zanger, we did a course on Native American culture and history. In 1972, I taught my first full semester course on African American history and, in 1974, helped write and teach the course Introduction to Minority Cultures and History.

From that time I was integrally involved in improving opportunities institutionally at the university for students of color and disadvantaged white kids as well through a variety of programs and initiatives under the auspices of what we then called the Minority Studies Institute and Programs Office. For over 54 years I have taught courses on the modern civil rights movement, women and the law, and institutional racism.

The historical record is clear and unequivocal. The enslavement of 15 million people of African descent, begun in the year 1619 and extending through 1865, is not a theory. It is a historical fact without contradiction. The systematic killing of between 8 and 10 million people of African descent either in transit from Africa to the United States or while in enslavement is not a theory, it is an evidenced fact.

From 1865 — with the ostensible abolition of slavery — through the 1950s, the era of innumerable federal and state laws restricting and repressing people of color, particularly African Americans with systematic exclusion from education, housing, unions and almost every segment of employment, is not a theory, it is a proven fact. Despite the civil rights movement beginning in the 1940s to the present time, the pervasive employment and educational disadvantages continued in spite of the law which is often not enforced, has kept people of color and women in a position of deprivation of opportunity in employment and pay in most segments of the economy.

This is data-driven factual historical information, not theory. The Bureau of Labor statistics tells us annually that people of color and women are paid significantly less than their white male counterparts and are excluded from significant positions of authority and power throughout the economy in almost every segment. This is not a theory: it is a fact, driven by the data.

One is left with only one of two conclusions to explain this reality. One is that people of color and women are, by their nature, both intellectually and morally inferior: or, two, there is a continuing exclusion in culture and de facto policy that takes place in the economy, no matter what the law says: it is a common cultural practice.

It is the current focus in education to examine our social and cultural structure to find ways to treat all citizens, regardless of race or sex or gender, equally under the law. But the incontestable evidence tells us we have failed to do so. And now a group of partisan politicians and pseudo-academicians have joined in efforts to try to prevent even a discussion of the disadvantages and legal institutions which have created this structural inequity.

It is so overwhelmingly clear that whites, and particularly white men, have had an advantage in this culture and economy because people of color and women have been systematically and by law and now by common practice excluded from those opportunities. White men clearly have amassed this advantage over the last three and a half centuries in this country. To deny such an obvious conclusion requires a level of practiced ignorance unparalleled since the days of slavery.

No one is asking white men or anyone to “feel guilty.” All that is being asked is that we be fair, that we treat all citizens equally before the law. To preclude schools from examining in their classrooms how this has evolved historically and contemporaneously indicates that this is an effort to maintain white supremacy by silencing informed discussions; it is intolerable in a free society and especially given our historical record here in the United States.

That effort anywhere in the nation, whether Florida or Wisconsin, ought to be utterly rejected.