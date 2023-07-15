I still remember the moment I first experienced choral singing with a large group. It was the first rehearsal of the Robbinsdale All-District Choir in the Twin Cities, the piece was a setting of “Jubilate Deo,” and I was 9 years old.

I had experienced singing in unison before with my school choir, but here we had eight rows of students wrapping around the entire room. There was a middle part coming from the section next to me and an upper part coming from the other side of the choir. The sound was thrilling, and I specifically recall the newness of monitoring what I was doing while listening to what was happening around me.

I wasn’t particularly good at choral singing but that didn’t matter, what mattered to me was the experience of contributing to a harmonious wall of sound. From that point forward I was hooked.

There seems to be a public perception that choral singing is primarily for schoolchildren, or churchgoers, but the truth is that choral singing is for everyone, at every age. One doesn’t need to know the lingo or be able to read notes and rhythms. It’s OK to start out singing mostly by ear, listening to those nearby, and following along.

Those who are quick to say, “trust me, you don’t want to hear me sing,” should consider that the sound of a choir is the aggregate of its members. When we sing with 80 other people, our sound blends into the summation of voices, and it is through the summation that our individual contributions gain beauty and strength.

For those who don’t read music or feel apprehensive about singing in a choir, try to remember that from the audience’s perspective, we all look and sound like master musicians singing on stage.

I can think of no other civic activity where one of the primary goals for membership is diversity. Where else can a mixture of city folks and country folks, Republicans and Democrats, and Christians and non-Christians come together in an activity that wholly ignores the lines that divide us culturally?

Where else can we combine music with poetry, philosophy, history, language, artistic interpretation, spiritual connection and teamwork? The extent to which we have driven ourselves inward and become more isolated has been well documented for decades.

From Robert Putnam’s landmark “Bowling Alone” to the post-COVID era that has become noticeably marked by fewer friendships, heightened stress and general agitation, we see a present need to turn ourselves outward again.

My recommendation is to join a community choir, or to at least give it a try. Choral singing isn’t just for everyone, it’s probably something everyone needs.