Jamie Schloegel: Completing census will help La Crosse County remain great

As our community and the nation focus on containing the spread of COVID-19, we need to remember that this, too, shall pass, and we need to be prepared for life beyond the pandemic.

One of the most important ways we can do that right now is to complete the 2020 census.

Results of the census will determine much of what happens in and to our community and region in coming years.

Census results will affect everything from equal employment opportunities to voting districts and even congressional representation. They will also determine funding for many local programs that make La Crosse a great place to live, work and raise families.

Unfortunately, many people don’t understand the importance of participating in the census. A 2018 Census Bureau survey found that fewer than half of the respondents understood that census numbers directly affect their community’s future.

More concerning, the same survey found that two in five respondents, many of them under age 35, felt being personally counted didn’t matter.

Making matters worse, the study showed that racial and ethnic minorities were concerned about confidentiality, far more so than whites, perhaps partially explaining why they are undercounted.