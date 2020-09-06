Jamie Schloegel: La Crosse Community Foundation -- 90 years connecting visionaries, philanthropists

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like any community, La Crosse has its challenges, but overall, it’s a wonderful place to live.

We’re surrounded by natural beauty, and we have the trails, waterways and parks to enjoy it. We have a vibrant arts community with music, dance, theatre and we have museums to explore and educate us.

We also have the means to take care of one another with vital and effective human services and health-care programs.

Much of what we love about La Crosse County has been made possible through community visionaries and philanthropists — those who have identified and created opportunities to improve life here and the generous donors who have made them possible.

For the past 90 years, the La Crosse Community Foundation has been an instrument for partnering these visionaries and philanthropists around their shared passions. And we’ve been privileged to see firsthand how the ideas and investments have built our community over time.

After the foundation formed in 1930, Alice O. Gordon became our first official donor with a bequest that established what we now call the Community Giving Fund.

Since that time, thousands of community-minded donors have contributed to that fund, valued today at nearly $7 million.