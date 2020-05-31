Janet Melby: We need wise regional bus transit in La Crosse area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Picture this: Early in the 21st century, in the 7 Rivers Region of the Upper Mississippi River Valley, in the heart of the Upper Mississippi Wildlife Refuge, amid rivers, lakes and marshes, sat the economic, educational, medical and cultural hub city of La Crosse, Wisconsin.

As the area population grew and spread north and south between the forested coulees and limestone bluffs flanking the city, LaCrosse was challenged to create a public transport system to move people quickly and efficiently from where they lived to where they worked and shopped, went to plays and concerts, visited museums and art galleries, dined and attended the many festivals and special events held on or near the city center on Mississippi River banks.

Early on, wanting to participate in planning the future of this area system, the good people of La Crosse said: This must be a long-term plan, it must move people and goods in a safe and efficient manner. It must not only contribute but stimulate economic development. It must also protect the unique landscape and natural resources of the region and our high quality of life.