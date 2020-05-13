Jay Ambrose: Hornets, politicians and Michael Flynn

After Flynn had donned his new title, the agency decided to go after him on the basis of nothing except the possibility that he was somehow involved in a Trump-Russia collusion, and this is not allowed. Protocol also calls for the FBI director to inform the president and the official before any investigatory quizzing, but James Comey decided not to and has joked about it. An informed Flynn could have called a lawyer to join him, not what the questioners had in mind.

What happened was a White House session about the innocent phone calls that the FBI already knew about to the last comma. Just recently, a document was found saying the agency might consider the value of catching Flynn in a lie, which is known as a perjury trap, but the two agents agreed afterward that there was no lie. Ah, but some months later a force named Mueller was involved and Flynn was indeed charged with lying to the FBI. He was verifiably told to admit his guilt or his son would be prosecuted on a matter of the kind usually ignored.

The Flynn answer was you got me.

Now, several years later and impoverished by legal fees, Flynn has reconsidered the admission and the Justice Department has asked that this case be dismissed because it likely cannot be proved.