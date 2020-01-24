Jay Ambrose: How to dislodge Trump

First we had an ocean of illegal, misleading leaks and then unverified political dirt along with varied other tall tales used to justify a Russia-collusion investigation that lasted two years, cost millions, disrupted governance and found nothing.

But no one was giving up and we then got this House investigation started by a whistleblower who relied on hearsay instead of firsthand information that still did not fit what the Constitution demands for impeachment. Republicans were not allowed to call witnesses in proceedings that came up with no evidence of something that wasn’t a crime anyway.

It was all done in a hurry because the cause was urgent until it wasn’t.

For four weeks Pelosi delayed giving the Senate the articles for a trial on the basis of getting the Senate to do what the House wanted even if it had no duty to do any such thing.

There is the chance of more evidence coming forth, but it would still be evidence of something that was not impeachable.

There has also been this thing about an agency saying the delay broke a law that President Obama broke without a memorable mention in the press.