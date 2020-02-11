Jay Ambrose: Iowa caucus chaos — a lesson in progressive leadership

Sanders and his followers are mostly wedded to equality of monetary outcome even though it can only be achieved through coercion. They do not know that no economic system has ever benefited humanity as much as capitalism. And the youthful Sanders supporters don’t seem to get it that this elderly man with adolescent dreams has less common sense than President Donald Trump.

But wait, you might say. Pete Buttigieg also did really, really well in Iowa, and is a veteran, a Harvard and Oxford University grad and a moderate.

Some of that’s true, and there’s no question that this 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Ind., is articulate and alert enough that his campaign workers figured out he had done well days before the caucus managers were announcing anything.

The day of the vote, he gave a victory speech about a new generation bringing about political unity under which inequities would disappear and America would thrive.

Understand, however, that he is not a moderate and flubbed the job in South Bend.