Jay Ambrose: Is Bernie Sanders worse than Donald Trump?

It’s egregious excess time.
Old norms have gone into hiding, common sense has taken a walk, wisdom is on vacation and fundamental principles have been shooed out of the room.
The center does not hold and neither does anything else, least of all Donald Trump, who spends his energetic days slipping and falling and then getting up to play the fool on Twitter.
There will never be a president worse than this one, it has been said, although Democratic voters have done an excellent job of coming up with a real possibility.
He is Sen. Bernie Sanders, and something to behold, a 78-year-old, very, very weird, self-proclaimed democratic socialist who never graduated from the rabid 1960s.
A former hippy and mayor of Burlington, Vt., he went on his honeymoon in Moscow to be palsy-walsy with communists, and is now running as a Democratic presidential candidate for the second time.
Assisted by his usual cohorts — a red face and a Brooklyn accent full of anger and bigotry — he curses the corporate elite and whines about capitalism before more cheerfully embracing policies under which everything will be free except the citizenry.
Listen, I don’t mean to sound like Joe McCarthy or Robert Mueller and absolutely do not mean to hint that Sanders ever colluded with the Russians. In explaining his socialism, he himself instead makes references to Scandinavian countries as examples of socialism that works, and he’s right. It does to the extent that it is not socialism.
You can still find lots of welfare in these countries supported by taxes that Americans wouldn’t put up with, but in the 1990s, Sweden started digging its economy out of a deepening socialist hole.
It did lower some individual taxes, revised social programs, did some privatizing and opened doors for higher business expectations and entrepreneurial initiative. The Scandinavian countries all have free markets and highly beneficial, low corporate tax rates that Trump instituted here to the benefit of our own economy’s future. Sanders wants a mighty increase.
Concerning Venezuela’s move to socialism, Sanders’ initial approval seems to have dimmed as starvation and toilet paper shortages have cropped up in a once wealthy country, and says this is not his socialist ambition.
Venezuela’s leaders did not plan to go there, either, but then the thieving, murderous, totalitarian government took over the oil industry and is finally inviting a private company back for the sake of rescue.
Sanders wants government to eventually take over pretty much all of the health insurance and refashioned energy businesses in the United States.
He wants “Medicare for All,” which would kick 150 million people out of their employer-based plans and tens millions more out of private plans associated with public plans.
Freedom of choice would be incarcerated, the cost would be enormous and then you have the cost of paying off student loans, free college and a Green New Deal that could be a rotten deal.
Among the travails, millions would be unemployed because of the death of the fossil fuel industry within a decade or so.
One way Sanders plans to have money for 20 million renewable energy jobs is to sue fossil fuel companies that disagreed with him about climate change. In other words, something else he doesn’t want to keep free is speech.
On Trump’s major policy weaknesses, the national debt and trade tariffs, Sanders is worse, and yet two primaries and some pleasant polling on the national scene have much improved the outlook made worrisome by a heart attack.
He’s saying he won’t release his medical records and that could dissuade voters, although his Senate voting records are worrisome enough.
The Democratic establishment doesn’t like what the Democratic voters like even though Sanders has not called a young woman at a rally a “lying dog-faced pony soldier.” That was so-called centrist Joe Biden demonstrating why his own campaign has tumbled.
Like I said, it is egregious excess time.
Bernie Kerik, former New York police commissioner
President Donald Trump has pardoned former New York police commissioner Bernie Kerik.
Kerik, who once served three years in federal prison for charges including tax fraud and lying to officials, was nominated as homeland security secretary by President George W. Bush but withdrew from consideration due to potential tax violations.
"There are no words to express my appreciation and gratitude to President Trump," Kerik tweeted in a statement.
The President said he relies heavily on the recommendations of others to inform his clemency decisions, adding that Kerik is "a man who had many recommendations from a lot of very good people."
Kerik, a former business partner of Trump ally and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, helped with the case of Navy SEAL chief Edward "Eddie" Gallagher.
Gallagher was convicted of bringing discredit to the armed services after posing next to a dead ISIS fighter's body, which is against regulations. He was then demoted in rank — a decision Trump reversed in a move that angered military officials.
Eddie DeBartolo Jr., former 49ers owner
DeBartolo is the former owner of the NFL team, the San Francisco 49ers. During DeBartolo's time as owner, the team won five Super Bowl titles.
DeBartolo pleaded guilty in 1998 to failing to report a felony in a bribery case, which led to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin W. Edwards getting sent to federal prison.
DeBartolo did not serve jail time, but he agreed to pay up to $1 million in fines. He also relinquished ownership of the 49ers to his sister, Denise York.
Former 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice told press at the White House Tuesday morning that Trump and a group advocating for DeBartolo discussed what the former 49ers owner had done on and off the field.
"I think with Eddie and what he has accomplished, what he has done on the football field, off the football field a lot of charity work so we talked about that," Rice said. "We talked about just being great. You know, trying to be the greatest of all time. And you know, I take my hat off for Donald Trump and what he did."
Trump has granted pardons to 18 other individuals, according to the Justice Department.
In 2016, DeBartolo was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Michael Milken, financier
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he was granting clemency to Michael Milken, the legendary bond king from the 1980s who served several years in prison for violating securities laws and has since become a prominent philanthropist.
Milken rose to prominence on Wall Street in the 1980s as the head of the high-yield bond department, also known as junk bonds, at the now defunct firm Drexel Burnham Lambert.
But Milken got tied up in an insider trading scheme and eventually pleaded guilty to several counts of securities violations tied to a scandal with former stock trader Ivan Boesky.
Milken was sentenced to ten years in prison in 1990 and served 22 months. Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani, a former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, was one of the main prosecutors at that time, going after white collar criminals like Milken.
But since his release from prison, Milken has become a major donor to charities funding research for cancer. Milken himself is a survivor of prostate cancer. He also started up the Milken Institute, a leading nonprofit and non-partisan economic research firm that holds a major conference every spring that many A-listers in the world of finance attend.
In comments to reporters Tuesday, Trump said that Milken has "done an incredible job for the world with all his research on cancer" and that "he's suffered greatly. He paid a big price."
Rod Blagojevichformer Illinois governor
CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday commuted the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted in a wide-ranging political corruption case just months after he appeared on Trump's reality TV show. The president called the sentence "ridiculous."
Blagojevich, who hails from a state with a long history of pay-to-play schemes, was expected to walk out of prison later in the day, according to a person close to him, who spoke on condition of anonymity because that person had not seen any signed paperwork. The 63-year-old Democrat was found guilty in 2011 of crimes that included seeking to sell an appointment to Barack Obama's old Senate seat and trying to shake down a children's hospital.
After exhausting his last appeal in 2018, Blagojevich seemed destined to remain behind bars until his projected 2024 release date. His wife, Patti, went on a media blitz in 2018 to encourage Trump to step in, praising the president and likening the investigation of her husband to special prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election — a probe Trump long characterized as a "witch hunt."
Blagojevich's conviction was notable, even in a state where four of the last 10 governors have gone to prison for corruption. Judge James Zagel — who sentenced Blagojevich to the longest prison term yet for an Illinois politician — said when a governor "goes bad, the fabric of Illinois is torn and disfigured."
Blagojevich became known for his foul-mouthed rants on wiretaps released after his Dec. 9, 2008, arrest while still governor. On the most notorious recording, he gushed about profiting by naming someone to the seat Obama vacated to become president: "I've got this thing and it's f------ golden. And I'm just not giving it up for f------ nothing."
When Trump publicly broached the idea in May 2018 of intervening to free Blagojevich, he downplayed the former governor's crimes. He said Blagojevich was convicted for "being stupid, saying things that every other politician, you know, that many other politicians say." He said Blagojevich's sentence was too harsh.
Others receiving pardons:
— Ariel Friedler, a technology entrepreneur, who pleaded guilty to accessing a computer without authorization.
— Paul Pogue a construction company owner who underpaid his taxes.
— David Safavian, who was convicted of obstructing an investigation into a trip he took while he was a senior government official
— Angela Stanton, an author who served a six-month home sentence for her role in a stolen vehicle ring.
