Jay Ambrose: Is Bernie Sanders worse than Donald Trump?

It’s egregious excess time.

Old norms have gone into hiding, common sense has taken a walk, wisdom is on vacation and fundamental principles have been shooed out of the room.

The center does not hold and neither does anything else, least of all Donald Trump, who spends his energetic days slipping and falling and then getting up to play the fool on Twitter.

There will never be a president worse than this one, it has been said, although Democratic voters have done an excellent job of coming up with a real possibility.

He is Sen. Bernie Sanders, and something to behold, a 78-year-old, very, very weird, self-proclaimed democratic socialist who never graduated from the rabid 1960s.

A former hippy and mayor of Burlington, Vt., he went on his honeymoon in Moscow to be palsy-walsy with communists, and is now running as a Democratic presidential candidate for the second time.

Assisted by his usual cohorts — a red face and a Brooklyn accent full of anger and bigotry — he curses the corporate elite and whines about capitalism before more cheerfully embracing policies under which everything will be free except the citizenry.