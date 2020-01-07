Jay Ambrose: It's 2020 and let's start fixing things

Our public schools are not teaching children to read, at least not very well, and this is the single most important thing in their intellectual development.

In 2019, a national test administered by an arm of the Education Department showed that just a little more than a third of students in the fourth and eighth grades were proficient in reading, a decline from 2017, the last time the test was given. A major cause is that too many teachers don’t teach phonics – sounding out words – even though experts have known for years that’s a crucial method.

Our public schools, meanwhile, also don’t teach patriotism the way they used to; I live near a school, for instance, at which teachers were telling students not to stand for the Star Spangled Banner at ball games.

It’s true, too, that too many professors at too many universities bend too many student minds to their leftist ways of thinking in which Western Civilization is the source of all evil and America’s exceptionalism is a grotesque sham.

Confronting faults is different from defamation, and it’s hardly unsurprising that many young people have no idea of what free speech entails or how capitalism has saved hundreds of millions from misery.