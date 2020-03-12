Jay Ambrose: It wasn't sexism that defeated Elizabeth Warren

Sexism did it. A widespread sense of female inferiority pushed Elizabeth Warren from contention in the Democratic primary for president, some insist.

I’d like to suggest a more powerful force was her chicanery, as in refusing on 17 public occasions to say whether she was going to hike taxes on the middle class.

The issue was the enormous cost of “Medicare for All” and how in the world it was going to be paid for without tax increases for all.

She had wholeheartedly endorsed the program and she had a fixed reply when asked the question.

Instead of saying yes or no, she would just say the middle class would save money because of reduced health costs. Was she dodging the issue for fear of losing points with voters, and was the duplicity detectable by the lowest intellect?

She was and it was, and the hidden truth had to be one of two things: First, that she and her staff had irresponsibly failed to figure out how the program would be financed or, second, that they had figured it out and the middle class would in fact be hit.