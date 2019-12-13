Jay Ambrose: Lies can kill people and our presence in Afghanistan is an example

Instead, our military hung around with no idea of what our mission was or what strategies would work in a land where we understood nothing about the culture.

We weren’t going to try nation building, but we did, leading to confusion and unspeakable corruption. We were going to stop the opium trade, but saw it blossom. We were going to train the Afghan army, but it’s still untrained.

We were going to crush al-Qaida, but what was left was gone. We were going to sink the Taliban but it was big and entrenched and we should have negotiated instead of just watching it rise again. We were going to protect civilians but saw thousands killed.

We heard all kinds of positive stories from people named Bush and Obama along with the military, bureaucrats and members of Congress even if they all knew how much was amiss.

There was then a federal project to get at the truth through hundreds of interviews and its report was hidden away.

For several years now, the Post has tried to get access to it, not through leaks but through the Freedom of Information Act, and has lately been successful. What it has come up with is story after story of the missteps, the failures, the negative consequences, the pointlessness of so much that has been tried.