Jay Ambrose: No, Trump is not going to be a dictator

Maybe the most ridiculous if also the most common progressive complaint about Republicans refusing to impeach President Donald Trump is that he now really, truly will see himself as king, that he will behave like a dictator, that he will know he can get away with anything.

What’s more, it’s said, future presidents will figure on indulging in the same privileges, Congress will be a nothing branch of government, the Constitution will be meaningless and the rule of law will fear to ever enter the Oval Office.

I see this as wrong in several respects and intend to list them.

First, let’s consider the fact that Trump is maybe the most closely watched president in the history of the country.

A book and countless commentaries and news stories have told us how staffers surrounding him on a daily basis don’t trust him and try to hem him in. It almost seems like every other person in the White House leaks classified material that could damage him and maybe the nation.

In the latest impeachment quest, officials who listen into his phone calls ratted on him to someone who then mistakenly called himself a whistleblower.