Jay Ambrose: Should Obama have been impeached for abuses of power?

Barack Obama repeatedly abused his executive power as president.

That is worth noting because we now have House Democrats and their buddies in ideological clothing insisting that abuse of power is sufficient grounds for impeachment.

They are talking about President Donald Trump, of course, and have cleverly selected a transgression equivalent to saying you are guilty because you abysmally do what all presidents do.

Back in the days when the founders were arguing about constitutional content, some wanted to be able to impeach a president for such things as "maladministration."

James Madison, who agreed that the right to congressional impeachment was crucial for governmental stability, said heaven help us. Where would you draw the line, he wanted to know. Would any kind of administrative stumble be enough for action?

We therefore ended up with a Constitution saying impeachment required treason, bribery or "other high crimes and misdemeanors" with some saying that phrase at the least implies malfeasance as serious as treason and bribery.

You don't get that in Trump delaying military aid to Ukraine and asking the Ukrainian president to investigate Vice President Joe Biden.