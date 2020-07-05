Jay Ambrose: Slavery is not all that America is about

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The New York Times last year came up with a project to debase America, to say this country is about nothing but slavery, that the institution has determined everything we are, that it instructs us to this day on the maltreatment of Black people.

The Revolutionary War was fought to keep it going and the pretenses of liberty and equality have been just that, pretenses. Slavery even fashioned a capitalism that maintains its evils and built our economy, we learn.

Black Americans are the real purveyors of the ideas of liberty and equality, not racist whites, we are also instructed in the so-called 1619 Project that started with a bunch of essays in the Times Sunday magazine. The name comes from the year the first slaves arrived, said to be our actual founding, which has since determined our real values.

The essays are set to continue even though the project has already won a Pulitzer Prize, bringing to mind the occasion in 1932 when the Times won a Pulitzer for stories written about the Soviet Union that emphasized its supposed economic achievements without noting its famines.