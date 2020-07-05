Jay Ambrose: Slavery is not all that America is about
0 comments

Jay Ambrose: Slavery is not all that America is about

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The New York Times last year came up with a project to debase America, to say this country is about nothing but slavery, that the institution has determined everything we are, that it instructs us to this day on the maltreatment of Black people.

The Revolutionary War was fought to keep it going and the pretenses of liberty and equality have been just that, pretenses. Slavery even fashioned a capitalism that maintains its evils and built our economy, we learn.

Black Americans are the real purveyors of the ideas of liberty and equality, not racist whites, we are also instructed in the so-called 1619 Project that started with a bunch of essays in the Times Sunday magazine. The name comes from the year the first slaves arrived, said to be our actual founding, which has since determined our real values.

The essays are set to continue even though the project has already won a Pulitzer Prize, bringing to mind the occasion in 1932 when the Times won a Pulitzer for stories written about the Soviet Union that emphasized its supposed economic achievements without noting its famines.

The really scary thing is that the Times has so arranged things that a book of the project’s contents will be taught in public high schools. That will help to further dislodge future generations from any understanding of how our values fought slavery instead of bowing to it, that many have understood that slavery and Jim Crow are our vilest faults without saying we have no virtues.

Still, we already have colleges and universities refusing to teach Western civilization anymore, and you think of those who have warned that when a civilization no longer believes in itself, it is gone.

It is certainly important to recognize our faults but also to acknowledge, as Black American pundit Thomas Sowell has pointed out, that Black Americans were making far more progress on their own initiative before some liberal politicians in the 1960s entered in to do misconceived things for votes and guilt atonement. The 1964 Civil Rights Act was certainly needed, however.

Right now, this leftist thesis of slavery is much of what is behind a demand for dramatic change of just about everything, not least the capitalism that has been one of the foremost blessings in human history.

All of this happens to be surrounding us at a time when Black Lives Matter is understandably protesting a tragic, evil killing of a Black man by a policeman while also setting fire to police stations, a church, an apartment complex under construction and injuring police, ruining businesses, stealing all kinds of merchandise and toppling statues even when a statue toppled represented a 19th-century abolitionist.

Oh, this is nothing, say some of the intelligentsia even if others have not yet given up on thought, such as a number of this nation’s top historians who have said the 1619 project is factually asunder.

One happens to be Gordon Wood who just maybe knows as much about the American Revolution as anyone and who says there is not a single quote anywhere to be found of a colonist saying the war could save slavery.

The most enthusiasm for the war was in New England, which had already pretty much exiled slavery, he says, and the South had no reason to believe independence would secure the institution.

Most of the Founders were against slavery, believing it would not last very long, but the invention of the cotton gin changed things. It is true that cotton sales contributed to the economy but absurd to say they built the economy.

Still, we can all maybe right now join hands on improved race relationships if we remember another point endorsed by such Black thinkers as Sowell, Shelby Steele, Jason Riley and the successful activist Bob Woodson, who is quoted as putting it this way: “Nothing is more lethal than to convey to people that they have an exemption from personal responsibility.”

Jay Ambrose mug

Jay Ambrose

Jay Ambrose is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service. Readers may email him at speaktojay@aol.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Barr backs up Trump's scare talk about voting by mail
Columnists

Commentary: Barr backs up Trump's scare talk about voting by mail

Attorney General William P. Barr sat down for an interview with NPR and did little to dispel the impression that he's run his office in ways that benefit President Donald Trump's personal and political interests. "Morning Edition's" Steve Inskeep asked Barr about a series of incidents in which the Justice Department under his leadership seemed to come to the rescue of Trump associates: the ...

+2
Commentary: Amid pandemic and recession, the Trump administration attacks 20 million Americans' health coverage
Columnists

Commentary: Amid pandemic and recession, the Trump administration attacks 20 million Americans' health coverage

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a huge spike in layoffs, leaving tens of millions of Americans without the employer-sponsored health insurance that had protected their families. But the 2010 Affordable Care Act offered a safety net for them - laid-off workers can sign up for replacement coverage for themselves and their families through their state insurance exchanges. And according to the Kaiser ...

Commentary: Is Trump thinking about quitting the 2020 race? He's an egomaniac so it's not likely
Columnists

Commentary: Is Trump thinking about quitting the 2020 race? He's an egomaniac so it's not likely

The story surfaced like one of those trial balloons we're used to seeing out of political offices and campaigns - Republican insiders telling Fox News that President Donald Trump is grumpy about his reelection prospects and might quit the campaign if his poll numbers don't improve. Let him. But don't count on it. The campaign rejected the notion, calling it the "granddaddy of fake news." The ...

Commentary: Trump could earn the tiniest bit of end-of-term redemption by simply putting on a mask
Columnists

Commentary: Trump could earn the tiniest bit of end-of-term redemption by simply putting on a mask

  • Updated

Donald Trump is responsible for a fair amount of badness in the 3 { years he's served as president of the United States: Dismantling and denigrating American institutions, encouraging white supremacy, locking up immigrant children, asking a foreign government to interfere with an American election, lying 5 million times. And those are just a few things off the top of my head. And while it's ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News