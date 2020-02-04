Jay Ambrose: The good and bad of Joe Biden

Joe Biden is against Medicare for All, and maybe that’s enough reason to vote for him.

But understand, too, that he wants to both eliminate and raise the capital gains tax, that he leaves sentences dangling without an end and that his disregard for political correctness borders on an impeachable offense.

He’s certainly a character, this 77-year-old ex-senator, ex-vice president and third-time candidate for Oval Office occupancy.

When he isn’t in intense arguments with individual voters, he is convivial to the point of giving many hugs. He mastered gaffes early in his political life, mostly getting by with it, but ran into serious trouble when he campaigned for president in 1988.

He committed plagiarism to the extent of even using someone else’s biography as his own. Right now, he’s at the top of the national polls of Democratic primary candidates but is also a subject of discussion in the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump.

Some see no reason this will or should hurt his chances. I think it should.

The main case against Trump is that he held up military aid to Ukraine in order to get the country to investigate Biden. When he was vice president, Biden was made point man for Ukrainian affairs.